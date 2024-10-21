One Degree Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

One Degree Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

