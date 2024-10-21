One Degree Advisors Inc Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 431,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,008,000 after buying an additional 58,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

