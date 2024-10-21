One Degree Advisors Inc Invests $1.19 Million in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. One Degree Advisors Inc owned 0.56% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2,340.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,004,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 963,804 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,758,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 665,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after buying an additional 66,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 296.1% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 44,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.