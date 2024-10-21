One Degree Advisors Inc Invests $296,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.58 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

