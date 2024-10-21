One Degree Advisors Inc Invests $296,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2024

One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.58 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.