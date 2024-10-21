One Degree Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

One Degree Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,223 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

