One Degree Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.80 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

