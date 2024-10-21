One Degree Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 1,915 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.
Welltower Stock Up 1.1 %
WELL stock opened at $132.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.70. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $132.27. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.86%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
