One Degree Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

One Degree Advisors Inc trimmed its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc owned about 0.65% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 396,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period.

Shares of VSMV opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.0482 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

