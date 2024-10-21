One Degree Advisors Inc Sells 12,533 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

One Degree Advisors Inc cut its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,533 shares during the quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $248,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,988 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CMF opened at $57.75 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

