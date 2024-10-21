One Degree Advisors Inc Sells 1,385 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

One Degree Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFNM. WPWealth LLP increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.35 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

