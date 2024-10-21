One Degree Advisors Inc Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

One Degree Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VEU stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

