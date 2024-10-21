One Degree Advisors Inc Sells 182 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

One Degree Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Sempra comprises 0.5% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $85.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

