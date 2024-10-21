One Degree Advisors Inc Sells 264 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

One Degree Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.4 %

CAH opened at $112.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

