One Degree Advisors Inc Sells 374 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

One Degree Advisors Inc decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,415,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,572,000 after buying an additional 171,317 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PACCAR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,329,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,681,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PACCAR by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,219,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,576,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,218,000 after purchasing an additional 504,346 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PCAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

PCAR stock opened at $110.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.61.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

