ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. M&G Plc acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,634,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 501,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 615,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,327,000 after acquiring an additional 484,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3,137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 405,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 392,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $97.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $98.01.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.