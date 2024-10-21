Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $38.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $34.03 on Friday. Open Text has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 435.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Open Text by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

