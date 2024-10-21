Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 127.0% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 63.8% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3,087.6% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 77,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 74,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 36,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

ORCL opened at $174.69 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The company has a market cap of $484.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

