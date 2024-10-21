O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive to post earnings of $11.57 per share for the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY24 guidance at $40.75-$41.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 40.750-41.250 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $46 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORLY stock opened at $1,210.96 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,221.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,142.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,078.34.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,206.87.

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

