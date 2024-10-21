Origin Bancorp (OBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OBK opened at $32.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

OBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

