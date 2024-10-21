Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) & Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Financial Review

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -51.47% -10.69% -6.56% Public Storage 44.88% 36.55% 10.52%

Risk and Volatility

Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Public Storage 1 6 6 2 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orion Office REIT and Public Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Public Storage has a consensus price target of $337.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.49%. Given Public Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Orion Office REIT pays out -24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Public Storage pays out 109.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orion Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Public Storage”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $195.04 million 1.21 -$57.30 million ($1.65) -2.56 Public Storage $4.63 billion 13.11 $2.15 billion $11.01 31.39

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Public Storage beats Orion Office REIT on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.