Outlook Therapeutics’ (OTLK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTLK opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.23. As a group, analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Outlook Therapeutics

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, CFO Lawrence A. Kenyon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,946 shares in the company, valued at $33,832.74. This represents a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $303,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 44.3% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,225 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

