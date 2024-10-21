Pathward Financial (CASH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.63 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pathward Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Pathward Financial stock opened at $74.08 on Monday. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,757.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,757.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,054.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

See Also

