PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.03.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $80.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.