PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lifted by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,924 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 5.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned about 0.06% of PayPal worth $48,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in PayPal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.03.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

