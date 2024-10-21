Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Acquires 26,339 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1,206.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after acquiring an additional 700,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,089,000 after purchasing an additional 561,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.06 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.78 and its 200 day moving average is $172.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

