Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,000 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 177.0% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,553,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $128.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.88. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

