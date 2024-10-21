Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Buys New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.42.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $265.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

