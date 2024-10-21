Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Buys Shares of 33,029 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

Get Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $135.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day moving average is $136.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.36%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.