Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 1.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.67.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $134.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

