Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $37.34 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,109 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for about 4.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned 0.34% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $37,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

SFM opened at $115.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,142 shares of company stock worth $12,401,112. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

