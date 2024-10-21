Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,428,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 40.0% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $251.27 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $179.11 and a 1 year high of $251.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

