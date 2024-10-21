Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Purchases Shares of 75,870 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

