Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 169,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $537.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $486.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

