Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after buying an additional 4,843,146 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 438.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,806,000 after buying an additional 4,010,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 3,782,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $56.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $228.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $56.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

