Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2,144.2% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Tesla by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $4,216,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 42.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $220.70 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.65. The company has a market cap of $705.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

