Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.29.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTK. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Playtika in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika
Playtika Trading Down 0.3 %
PLTK stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.27 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 127.12% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Playtika Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.
Playtika Company Profile
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
