Plexus (PLXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Plexus to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Plexus has set its Q4 guidance at $1.50-1.65 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance at 1.500-1.650 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $138.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.92. Plexus has a one year low of $87.21 and a one year high of $139.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PLXS. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,467.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,026 shares in the company, valued at $10,769,467.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total value of $841,042.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $2,541,394. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

