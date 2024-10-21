Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

PSTX stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.27.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 473,746 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,101,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 136,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 297,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 830,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 391,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

