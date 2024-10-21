PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2024

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$27.85 on Monday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$21.22 and a 1 year high of C$28.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSK. Atb Cap Markets upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.