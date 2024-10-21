PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$27.85 on Monday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$21.22 and a 1 year high of C$28.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSK. Atb Cap Markets upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.20.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

