PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Upgraded to Hold by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSK. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.20.
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.7 %
PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
