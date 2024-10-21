PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Upgraded to Hold by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSK. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.20.

TSE PSK opened at C$27.85 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$21.22 and a 12 month high of C$28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of C$6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

