PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Sold by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. trimmed its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. owned 0.11% of PrimeEnergy Resources worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $222,501.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,832,066.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $324,370.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,183,764.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $222,501.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,832,066.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,185 shares of company stock worth $1,600,012. Company insiders own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

PNRG opened at $164.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.55. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $92.40 and a 12 month high of $174.98.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

