Q1 Earnings Estimate for EPM Issued By Northland Capmk

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Evolution Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

EPM stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.46 million, a P/E ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $297,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

Further Reading

