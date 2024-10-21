Q1 Earnings Estimate for TSE:IPC Issued By Atb Cap Markets

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for International Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised International Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49. The business had revenue of C$299.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$344.25 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.