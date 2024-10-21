Q1 EPS Estimate for Antero Midstream Boosted by Analyst

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antero Midstream in a report issued on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

NYSE:AM opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.34. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 78,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 427,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

