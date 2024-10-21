QCR (QCRH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect QCR to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $80.79 on Monday. QCR has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

