Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Lessened by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $990.68 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,109.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,041.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price objective (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

