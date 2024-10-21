Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

