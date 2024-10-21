Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 102.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 61,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 43.2% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 42,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.35.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

