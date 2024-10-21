Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $193.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

