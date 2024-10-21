Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 239 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 362.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after buying an additional 252,846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,178 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,191.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 215,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 198,555 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,032,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 455,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,160,000 after purchasing an additional 132,942 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.77.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $236.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

